A love triangle... in the kitchen

A pot, a lid, and a whisk walk into a ballet. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s actually the story behind Bohuslav Martinů’s La Revue de Cuisine.

With a little jazz, a little humor, and a very unusual love triangle, Martinů turned everyday kitchen objects into characters with stories of their own.

See what's cooking tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.