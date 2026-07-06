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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A love triangle... in the kitchen

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Margo Evardson
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A pot, a lid, and a whisk walk into a ballet. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s actually the story behind Bohuslav Martinů’s La Revue de Cuisine.

With a little jazz, a little humor, and a very unusual love triangle, Martinů turned everyday kitchen objects into characters with stories of their own.

See what's cooking tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino