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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

America on the big screen

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Marvel/Paramount Pictures

What does America sound like on the big screen?
Sometimes it's the determination of Apollo 13. Sometimes it's the quiet resolve of Lincoln. Sometimes it's larger-than-life adventure in Independence Day and Captain America.

Hear the music behind those stories on this Fourth of July edition of Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino