From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
America on the big screen
What does America sound like on the big screen?
Sometimes it's the determination of Apollo 13. Sometimes it's the quiet resolve of Lincoln. Sometimes it's larger-than-life adventure in Independence Day and Captain America.
Hear the music behind those stories on this Fourth of July edition of Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU.