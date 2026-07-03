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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The American Experience - America's story in song

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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As America marks its 250th birthday this weekend, celebrate the people, places, and stories that have shaped the nation through music.

From Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land to Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, hear works that reflect the many voices of the American experience.

Join us for America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino