The American Experience - America's story in song

As America marks its 250th birthday this weekend, celebrate the people, places, and stories that have shaped the nation through music.

From Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land to Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, hear works that reflect the many voices of the American experience.

Join us for America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

