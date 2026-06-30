From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
One of Britain's biggest names
At the turn of the twentieth century, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was one of Britain's most celebrated composers. Today, his Clarinet Quintet offers the chance to rediscover a composer whose music deserves to be heard more often.
Hear Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.