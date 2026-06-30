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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

One of Britain's biggest names

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:29 PM EDT
Library of Congress/public domain

At the turn of the twentieth century, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was one of Britain's most celebrated composers. Today, his Clarinet Quintet offers the chance to rediscover a composer whose music deserves to be heard more often.
Hear Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino