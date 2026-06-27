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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Setting the scene with Thomas Newman

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Columbia Pictures

Whether he's capturing hope behind prison walls in Shawshank Redemption or the wonder of an underwater adventure in Finding Nemo, Thomas Newman has a gift for setting a story’s mood and atmosphere.
Enjoy an hour of highlights from the films of Thomas Newman this weekend on Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino