From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Setting the scene with Thomas Newman
Whether he's capturing hope behind prison walls in Shawshank Redemption or the wonder of an underwater adventure in Finding Nemo, Thomas Newman has a gift for setting a story’s mood and atmosphere.
Enjoy an hour of highlights from the films of Thomas Newman this weekend on Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU.