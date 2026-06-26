World-class music, close to home

Meet pianist Andrew Armstrong, artistic director of New Canaan Chamber Music and a performer who has built an international career while creating memorable musical experiences right here in our region. You'll also hear from violist Greg Williams, who credits his own musical journey to getting an early start in a Long Island public school.

It's a reminder that extraordinary artistry often begins close to home.

Hear America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

