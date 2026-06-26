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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

World-class music, close to home

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, and Emily Boyer, WSHU Music Host
Molly Ingram
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WSHU
Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, and Emily Boyer, WSHU Music Host

Meet pianist Andrew Armstrong, artistic director of New Canaan Chamber Music and a performer who has built an international career while creating memorable musical experiences right here in our region. You'll also hear from violist Greg Williams, who credits his own musical journey to getting an early start in a Long Island public school.

It's a reminder that extraordinary artistry often begins close to home.

Hear America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino