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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

An important first

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
pixabay.com

In 1932, Florence Price entered her First Symphony in a national competition created to discover and support American composers. She won first prize.

The victory led to a performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra the following year, making history and introducing audiences to a powerful new American voice.

Hear Florence Price's Symphony No. 1 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino