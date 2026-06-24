From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
An important first
In 1932, Florence Price entered her First Symphony in a national competition created to discover and support American composers. She won first prize.
The victory led to a performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra the following year, making history and introducing audiences to a powerful new American voice.
Hear Florence Price's Symphony No. 1 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.