How'd you get your nickname

A concert audience in London was so eager to get a closer look at Joseph Haydn that people left their seats in the back and crowded near the stage. Moments later, a chandelier crashed to the floor behind them.

According to legend, that's how Haydn's Symphony No. 96 got its nickname: the "Miracle" Symphony.

Hear Haydn's "Miracle" Symphony tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.