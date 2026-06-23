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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

How'd you get your nickname

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Mehmet Alkaya
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A concert audience in London was so eager to get a closer look at Joseph Haydn that people left their seats in the back and crowded near the stage. Moments later, a chandelier crashed to the floor behind them.

According to legend, that's how Haydn's Symphony No. 96 got its nickname: the "Miracle" Symphony.

Hear Haydn's "Miracle" Symphony tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino