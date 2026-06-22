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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Stories of love and hope never go out of style

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Robert Woeger
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A prince falls in love with a woman who can only take human form at night. It's the kind of fairy tale that has captivated audiences for generations.

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake reminds us why stories of love and hope never go out of style.

Hear highlights from Swan Lake tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino