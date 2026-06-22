From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Stories of love and hope never go out of style
A prince falls in love with a woman who can only take human form at night. It's the kind of fairy tale that has captivated audiences for generations.
Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake reminds us why stories of love and hope never go out of style.
Hear highlights from Swan Lake tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.