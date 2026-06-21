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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A Father's Day welcome to Summer

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 21, 2026 at 12:29 AM EDT
Courtesy of the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk
Courtesy of the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

The summer solstice is on Sunday, June 21st – so this will be the first Sunday of Summer AND Father’s Day! You’ll hear Antonio Vivaldi’s peppy SUMMER CONCERTO from the Four Seasons played by an ensemble that includes Dutch keyboard player and two of his talented children on Sunday Baroque this weekend, Sunday starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona