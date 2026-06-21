From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A Father's Day welcome to Summer
The summer solstice is on Sunday, June 21st – so this will be the first Sunday of Summer AND Father’s Day! You’ll hear Antonio Vivaldi’s peppy SUMMER CONCERTO from the Four Seasons played by an ensemble that includes Dutch keyboard player and two of his talented children on Sunday Baroque this weekend, Sunday starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.