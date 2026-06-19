The promise of America meant safety

For some musicians, the promise of America meant more than opportunity - it meant safety.

This World Refugee Awareness Month, America 250: The American Experience celebrates composer Franz Waxman and pianist Vladimir Horowitz, two artists who found refuge in the United States and whose music became part of America's cultural story.

Join us tonight at 8 for America 250: The American Experience on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.