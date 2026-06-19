© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The promise of America meant safety

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 19, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
public domain

For some musicians, the promise of America meant more than opportunity - it meant safety.

This World Refugee Awareness Month, America 250: The American Experience celebrates composer Franz Waxman and pianist Vladimir Horowitz, two artists who found refuge in the United States and whose music became part of America's cultural story.

Join us tonight at 8 for America 250: The American Experience on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino