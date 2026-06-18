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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A program devoted to the music of Arvo Pärt

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
The new album of music by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt is a warm blanket of comfort in troubled times.
Luciano Rossetti
/
ECM Records
The new album of music by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt is a warm blanket of comfort in troubled times.

In a noisy world, Arvo Pärt's music offers something rare: stillness. This week on Carnegie Hall Live, hear the Estonian Festival Orchestra, conductor Paavo Järvi, and violinist Midori in a program devoted to the music of Arvo Pärt.

Carnegie Hall Live brings the concert hall to you tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino