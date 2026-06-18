From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A program devoted to the music of Arvo Pärt
In a noisy world, Arvo Pärt's music offers something rare: stillness. This week on Carnegie Hall Live, hear the Estonian Festival Orchestra, conductor Paavo Järvi, and violinist Midori in a program devoted to the music of Arvo Pärt.
Carnegie Hall Live brings the concert hall to you tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.