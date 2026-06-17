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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Three stories, one musical thread

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Miramax

What connects a celebrated writer in 1920s England, a housewife in postwar Los Angeles, and a modern-day New Yorker? It's the story at the heart of The Hours.

Inspired by three women whose lives are linked by the writings of Virginia Woolf, Philip Glass's Oscar-nominated score captures the quiet moments that can change a life.

Step into the world of The Hours with music by Philip Glass, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino