Three stories, one musical thread

What connects a celebrated writer in 1920s England, a housewife in postwar Los Angeles, and a modern-day New Yorker? It's the story at the heart of The Hours.

Inspired by three women whose lives are linked by the writings of Virginia Woolf, Philip Glass's Oscar-nominated score captures the quiet moments that can change a life.

Step into the world of The Hours with music by Philip Glass, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.