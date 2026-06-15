From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Cultural exchange
Scotland was in Boston this weekend for the World Cup. Tonight, Scotland comes to WSHU.
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra performs music by American composer Ulysses Kay, a reminder that music, like sports, has a way of bringing people together across borders.
Hear Ulysses Kay's Concerto for Orchestra tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.