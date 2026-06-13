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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Top ensembles from across the US

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 13, 2026 at 11:52 PM EDT
Kevin Lanceplaine
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Every year on June 14th the United States commemorates the adoption of our flag in 1777 -- that was only a few years after the baroque era in history ended. We’re celebrating Flag Day on Sunday Baroque featuring a few top ensembles from across the US playing music from during the lifetime of our Founders. Listen starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona