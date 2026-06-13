From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Top ensembles from across the US
Every year on June 14th the United States commemorates the adoption of our flag in 1777 -- that was only a few years after the baroque era in history ended. We’re celebrating Flag Day on Sunday Baroque featuring a few top ensembles from across the US playing music from during the lifetime of our Founders. Listen starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.