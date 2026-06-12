From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Finding refuge in the United States
Neither Erich Korngold nor Béla Bartók planned to leave home forever. As war spread across Europe, both found refuge in the United States. This week on America 250, hear how two displaced artists helped enrich America's musical life while preserving the traditions they brought with them.
Listen tonight at 8pm on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.