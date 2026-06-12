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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Finding refuge in the United States

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
National Museum of Denmark
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Neither Erich Korngold nor Béla Bartók planned to leave home forever. As war spread across Europe, both found refuge in the United States. This week on America 250, hear how two displaced artists helped enrich America's musical life while preserving the traditions they brought with them.
Listen tonight at 8pm on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino