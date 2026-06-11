From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Encore: Carnegie Hall Live
Carnegie Hall Live brings you remarkable performances from one of the world's great stages, without leaving home. Tonight, catch the encore broadcast of the season opens with pianist Yuja Wang and the NYO USA All-Stars under conductor Daniel Harding, performing music from Bernstein's West Side Story and Stravinsky's The Firebird. That's at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.