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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Encore: Carnegie Hall Live

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
Peter Adamik
/
DG

Carnegie Hall Live brings you remarkable performances from one of the world's great stages, without leaving home. Tonight, catch the encore broadcast of the season opens with pianist Yuja Wang and the NYO USA All-Stars under conductor Daniel Harding, performing music from Bernstein's West Side Story and Stravinsky's The Firebird. That's at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino