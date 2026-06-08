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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Mendelssohn's musical postcard from Italy

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Have you ever come home from a trip wishing you could hold onto the feeling a little longer? That's what Felix Mendelssohn did after visiting Italy. Inspired by the sights, sounds, and energy of his travels, he composed what became his Symphony No. 4, known as the "Italian." Hear Mendelssohn's musical postcard from Italy tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino