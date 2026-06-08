Have you ever come home from a trip wishing you could hold onto the feeling a little longer? That's what Felix Mendelssohn did after visiting Italy. Inspired by the sights, sounds, and energy of his travels, he composed what became his Symphony No. 4, known as the "Italian." Hear Mendelssohn's musical postcard from Italy tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

