What does it mean to be a trailblazer? A trailblazing musician can be someone who experiments with unusual techniques on a musical instrument … or maybe it’s a young woman who follows her passion for music from inside the walls of a convent in 17th century Italy. You’ll hear music by these trailblazers on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.