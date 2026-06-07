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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

What does it mean to be a trailblazer?

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 7, 2026 at 12:04 AM EDT
Christoph Kostlin
/
courtesy of the artist

What does it mean to be a trailblazer? A trailblazing musician can be someone who experiments with unusual techniques on a musical instrument … or maybe it’s a young woman who follows her passion for music from inside the walls of a convent in 17th century Italy. You’ll hear music by these trailblazers on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona