From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The sound of a city
To understand America, sometimes it helps to look beyond the biggest cities. This week on America 250: The American Experience, we travel to Milwaukee, Houston, and Indianapolis, where orchestras became part of the cultural fabric of their communities and helped create a sense of place. Join us tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.