© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The sound of a city

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Federico Ramirez
/
Unsplash

To understand America, sometimes it helps to look beyond the biggest cities. This week on America 250: The American Experience, we travel to Milwaukee, Houston, and Indianapolis, where orchestras became part of the cultural fabric of their communities and helped create a sense of place. Join us tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino