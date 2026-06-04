Returning to an old project

Have you ever started something, set it aside, and come back to it years later? That's what happened with Ethel Smyth's String Quartet in E minor. She began it in 1902, then set it aside for a decade.

In those ten years, Smyth became a leading voice in the women's suffrage movement and experienced profound personal loss. When she finally returned to the music, she brought those experiences with her.

Hear Ethel Smyth's String Quartet in E minor tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

