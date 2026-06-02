From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
From experiment to icon
Maurice Ravel had a question. What if a piece of music kept repeating the same melody, over and over, while the orchestra slowly grew around it? The result was Boléro, a musical experiment that eventually found its way from concert halls to Olympic ice rinks, movie screens, and pop culture around the world.
Hear it tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.