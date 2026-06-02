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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

From experiment to icon

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 2, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Olympics.com

Maurice Ravel had a question. What if a piece of music kept repeating the same melody, over and over, while the orchestra slowly grew around it? The result was Boléro, a musical experiment that eventually found its way from concert halls to Olympic ice rinks, movie screens, and pop culture around the world.

Hear it tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino