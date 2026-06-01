A musical tribute keeps a friend's memory alive

When a close friend died unexpectedly, Modest Mussorgsky found a way to remember him.

He visited an exhibition of artist Viktor Hartmann's work and turned the experience into music. Many of the pictures that inspired Pictures at an Exhibition have disappeared over time, but Mussorgsky's musical tribute continues to keep his friend's memory alive.

Hear it tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.