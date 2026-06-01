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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A musical tribute keeps a friend's memory alive

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Elimende Inagella
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When a close friend died unexpectedly, Modest Mussorgsky found a way to remember him.

He visited an exhibition of artist Viktor Hartmann's work and turned the experience into music. Many of the pictures that inspired Pictures at an Exhibition have disappeared over time, but Mussorgsky's musical tribute continues to keep his friend's memory alive.

Hear it tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino