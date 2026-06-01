From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A musical tribute keeps a friend's memory alive
When a close friend died unexpectedly, Modest Mussorgsky found a way to remember him.
He visited an exhibition of artist Viktor Hartmann's work and turned the experience into music. Many of the pictures that inspired Pictures at an Exhibition have disappeared over time, but Mussorgsky's musical tribute continues to keep his friend's memory alive.
Hear it tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.