What if your ordinary life suddenly turned into an adventure?

This week,Reel Music escapes the everyday with themes fromThe Last Starfighter,The Time Machine,Everest, and more…music for journeys far beyond the usual routine.

That’sReel Music-film scores and the stories behind them. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

