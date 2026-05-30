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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

What if your ordinary life suddenly turned into an adventure?

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 30, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT
Universal Pictures

What if your ordinary life suddenly turned into an adventure?
This week,Reel Music escapes the everyday with themes fromThe Last Starfighter,The Time Machine,Everest, and more…music for journeys far beyond the usual routine.
That’sReel Music-film scores and the stories behind them. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino