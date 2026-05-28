From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Valerie Capers paints with Jazz
Valerie Capers grew up studying classical piano at Juilliard… then taught herself jazz. In Portraits in Jazz, she blends both worlds into vivid musical sketches inspired by legends like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and Thelonious Monk.
Hear Valerie Capers’ Portraits in Jazz tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.