Long before cloud backups, scanners, or photocopiers, a young Antonín Dvořák finished his very first symphony, sent the only copy to a competition in Germany… and never saw it again.

For decades, the piece was considered lost. Then the manuscript unexpectedly turned up in a bookstore years after Dvořák’s death.

A reminder to always make a copy.

Hear the Royal Scottish Orchestra perform Dvořák’s long-lost Symphony No. 1 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.