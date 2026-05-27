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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Always make a copy

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Centre for Ageing Better
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Long before cloud backups, scanners, or photocopiers, a young Antonín Dvořák finished his very first symphony, sent the only copy to a competition in Germany… and never saw it again.

For decades, the piece was considered lost. Then the manuscript unexpectedly turned up in a bookstore years after Dvořák’s death.

A reminder to always make a copy.

Hear the Royal Scottish Orchestra perform Dvořák’s long-lost Symphony No. 1 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino