Music and film can help us reflect on history in a deeply human way. This weekend, Reel Music explores scores inspired by America at war - music that reflects courage, sacrifice, loss, and remembrance. You’ll hear James Horner’s powerful score from Glory, John Williams’s moving music from Saving Private Ryan, and more.

That’s Reel Music - film scores and the stories behind them. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

