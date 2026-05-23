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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Music of reflection and remembrance

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 23, 2026 at 10:30 PM EDT
pixabay.com

This Memorial Day weekend on Sunday Baroque, you’ll hear a luminous 17th-century choral work called Eternal Light, reflective music by a composer who died in military service to his royal patron, plus stirring marches for trumpet and organ.
Spend part of the holiday weekend with Sunday Baroque, Sunday morning from 7 to 1 on WSHU… 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona