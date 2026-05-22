Memorial Day invites us to reflect on service, sacrifice, and remembrance. For the 150th anniversary of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Morton Gould was commissioned to write a symphony inspired by the academy’s tradition and spirit. And after serving in Vietnam, David Gillingham composed Heroes Lost and Fallen, a tribute to those who gave their lives in military service.

Hear those works and more on America 250: The American Experience, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.