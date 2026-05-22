From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Service, sacrifice, and remembrance
Memorial Day invites us to reflect on service, sacrifice, and remembrance. For the 150th anniversary of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Morton Gould was commissioned to write a symphony inspired by the academy’s tradition and spirit. And after serving in Vietnam, David Gillingham composed Heroes Lost and Fallen, a tribute to those who gave their lives in military service.
Hear those works and more on America 250: The American Experience, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.