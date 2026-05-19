From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Each dance has a personality of its own
In Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Four Characteristic Waltzes, each dance has a personality of its own... playful in one moment, elegant in the next, and always full of charm.
You can hear why audiences on both sides of the Atlantic fell for his music so quickly.
Come dancing tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.