There are so many interesting and obscure holidays … did you know that May 16 is the annual celebration of “love a tree” day! Even better -- would you believe that there’s a famous baroque era aria by George Frideric Handel that is a love song … to a tree? OMBRA MAI FU is from Handel’s opera XERXES, and it’s one of the highlights on Sunday Baroque this weekend. Listen to Sunday Baroque starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.