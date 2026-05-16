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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A love song to a tree

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 16, 2026 at 11:46 PM EDT
pexels.com

There are so many interesting and obscure holidays … did you know that May 16 is the annual celebration of “love a tree” day! Even better -- would you believe that there’s a famous baroque era aria by George Frideric Handel that is a love song … to a tree? OMBRA MAI FU is from Handel’s opera XERXES, and it’s one of the highlights on Sunday Baroque this weekend. Listen to Sunday Baroque starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona