From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Feel the magic of silent film
Feel the magic of silent film in Elena Roussanova’s The Great Chaplin. Inspired by the wit and warmth of Charlie Chaplin, this orchestral portrait balances playful charm with moments of quiet reflection - the same mix of humor and heart that made Chaplin endearing. Smile along tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.