A tale of two Haydns

The Haydn brothers took very different paths. Franz Joseph became one of the most famous composers in Europe… while Michael spent most of his career in Salzburg, quietly earning the admiration of musicians who knew his work well — including Mozart.

There may have been a little sibling rivalry now and then, but the relationship seems to have been more supportive than competitive. Joseph spoke highly of Michael’s music, and both brothers helped shape the sound of the Classical era in their own way.

Tonight, hear music from both Haydn brothers — Michael and Franz Joseph — on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.