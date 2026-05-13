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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A tale of two Haydns

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Juan Pablo Rodriguez
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The Haydn brothers took very different paths. Franz Joseph became one of the most famous composers in Europe… while Michael spent most of his career in Salzburg, quietly earning the admiration of musicians who knew his work well — including Mozart.

There may have been a little sibling rivalry now and then, but the relationship seems to have been more supportive than competitive. Joseph spoke highly of Michael’s music, and both brothers helped shape the sound of the Classical era in their own way.

Tonight, hear music from both Haydn brothers — Michael and Franz Joseph — on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino