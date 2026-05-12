From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Bright and playful performance
Need a reset at the end of the day? Let Franz Schubert carry you away with his joyful “Trout” Quintet — inspired by a song about a trout darting through a clear mountain stream. Bright and playful, this performance features siblings Isata Kanneh-Mason and Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.