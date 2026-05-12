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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Bright and playful performance

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Need a reset at the end of the day? Let Franz Schubert carry you away with his joyful “Trout” Quintet — inspired by a song about a trout darting through a clear mountain stream. Bright and playful, this performance features siblings Isata Kanneh-Mason and Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream. 
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino