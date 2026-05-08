You know that sound—deep, powerful, almost otherworldly. The pipe organ inInterstellar. It’s just one example of how “The King of Instruments” has shaped the sound of the movies. OnReel Music, you’ll hear unforgettable film themes,and the stories behind them. From Interstellar to20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and more… Reel Music—Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU… 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

