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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

How “The King of Instruments” has shaped the sound of the movies

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:11 PM EDT
Warner Bros.

You know that sound—deep, powerful, almost otherworldly. The pipe organ inInterstellar. It’s just one example of how “The King of Instruments” has shaped the sound of the movies. OnReel Music, you’ll hear unforgettable film themes,and the stories behind them. From Interstellar to20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and more… Reel Music—Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU… 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino