Marvin Hamlisch's award-winning career

Marvin Hamlisch is one of the few artists to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, and he was part of the Pulitzer Prize–winning team behind A Chorus Line. But chances are, you know him from just a few notes… The Entertainer from The Sting. This week, Reel Music celebrates the sound of that career, with music from The Way We Were, Ordinary People, and more. Reel Music—film scores and the stories behind them. Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU.