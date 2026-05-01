From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
'America 250: The American Experience' revisits our country's wide open spaces
Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, we head into wide open spaces. Follow the current of The Mississippi River, look out across the vast, sunlit edges of the Grand Canyon Suite, and feel the quiet promise of Appalachian Spring. Listen tonight 8-10pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.