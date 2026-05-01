© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

'America 250: The American Experience' revisits our country's wide open spaces

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jad Limcaco
/
Unsplash

Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, we head into wide open spaces. Follow the current of The Mississippi River, look out across the vast, sunlit edges of the Grand Canyon Suite, and feel the quiet promise of Appalachian Spring. Listen tonight 8-10pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino