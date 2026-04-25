Sometimes you hear a piece of music… and you can see the movie in your mind.From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Godfather, those connections stick. This week, Reel Music looks at the American Film Institute’s ten picks across ten classic film genres, and plays the themes. See how many you recognize… and whether you agree. Reel Music, film scores and the stories behind them. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.