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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

American Film Institute’s ten picks

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 25, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
Allstar Picture Library

Sometimes you hear a piece of music… and you can see the movie in your mind.From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Godfather, those connections stick. This week, Reel Music looks at the American Film Institute’s ten picks across ten classic film genres, and plays the themes. See how many you recognize… and whether you agree. Reel Music, film scores and the stories behind them. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino