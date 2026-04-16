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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The composer is the soloist

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Mark O’Connor grew up steeped in American fiddle traditions - bluegrass, folk, and classical violin. In his Fiddle Concerto, he brings those worlds together, turning the sound of the American fiddle into a full-scale concerto for orchestra. And tonight, the composer is also the soloist. Hear Mark O’Connor perform his own Fiddle Concerto tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino