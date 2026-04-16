The composer is the soloist

Mark O’Connor grew up steeped in American fiddle traditions - bluegrass, folk, and classical violin. In his Fiddle Concerto, he brings those worlds together, turning the sound of the American fiddle into a full-scale concerto for orchestra. And tonight, the composer is also the soloist. Hear Mark O’Connor perform his own Fiddle Concerto tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

