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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Few pianists know Chopin better than Garrick Ohlsson

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Few pianists know Chopin better than Garrick Ohlsson. In 1970, he became the first American ever to win the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw... one of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world.

Hear Garrick Ohlsson in Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 3 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino