From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Few pianists know Chopin better than Garrick Ohlsson
Few pianists know Chopin better than Garrick Ohlsson. In 1970, he became the first American ever to win the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw... one of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world.
Hear Garrick Ohlsson in Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 3 tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.