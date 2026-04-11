From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Stop and smell the flowers
April is National Garden Month, and you can stop and smell the MUSICAL flowers as you stroll through a magnificent harmonic garden cultivated by musicians with particularly fertile imaginations and creativity – including some Scottish suites named after seasonal spring flowers. It’s a musical bouquet on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.