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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Stop and smell the flowers

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 11, 2026 at 11:21 PM EDT
pixabay.com

April is National Garden Month, and you can stop and smell the MUSICAL flowers as you stroll through a magnificent harmonic garden cultivated by musicians with particularly fertile imaginations and creativity – including some Scottish suites named after seasonal spring flowers. It’s a musical bouquet on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona