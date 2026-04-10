From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Philadelphia and Boston: powerhouses of American music
Philadelphia and Boston were instrumental in America’s founding. They’ve also shaped its music. Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, we hear the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, two ensembles that helped define the American orchestral tradition. That’s tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.