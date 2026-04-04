From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Joyful music for renewal and reflection
On this Easter weekend, you’ll get to hear a joyful, extroverted Suite for two trumpets … a contemplative violin sonata for Easter … and charming Italian dances by a composer who worked for the Gonzaga family by day, and composed Hebrew language liturgical music by night. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.