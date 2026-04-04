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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Joyful music for renewal and reflection

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 4, 2026 at 11:10 PM EDT
Wolfgang Rottmann
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On this Easter weekend, you’ll get to hear a joyful, extroverted Suite for two trumpets … a contemplative violin sonata for Easter … and charming Italian dances by a composer who worked for the Gonzaga family by day, and composed Hebrew language liturgical music by night. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona