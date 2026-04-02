Passion at the piano

Pianist Hélène Grimaud is known for playing with passion and depth... and Brahms gives her plenty to work with in his Second Piano Concerto. It’s big, powerful music, but also full of quiet, thoughtful moments where the piano seems to have a conversation with the orchestra. Hear Hélène Grimaud in Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, tonight on WSHU... 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.