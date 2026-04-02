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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Passion at the piano

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Mat Hennek
/
DG

Pianist Hélène Grimaud is known for playing with passion and depth... and Brahms gives her plenty to work with in his Second Piano Concerto. It’s big, powerful music, but also full of quiet, thoughtful moments where the piano seems to have a conversation with the orchestra. Hear Hélène Grimaud in Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, tonight on WSHU... 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino