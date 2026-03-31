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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The Septet that took over Vienna

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Hayley Murray
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Beethoven’s Septet is chamber music that almost sounds like a mini orchestra. Instead of the usual string quartet, Beethoven wrote for a colorful mix of strings and winds, giving the music a bigger, brighter sound. Audiences loved it so much that the Septet became one of Beethoven’s most popular works during his lifetime.

Hear why tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino