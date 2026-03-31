From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The Septet that took over Vienna
Beethoven’s Septet is chamber music that almost sounds like a mini orchestra. Instead of the usual string quartet, Beethoven wrote for a colorful mix of strings and winds, giving the music a bigger, brighter sound. Audiences loved it so much that the Septet became one of Beethoven’s most popular works during his lifetime.
Hear why tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.