From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Bach’s music is good for what ails you
Music is often said to have healing powers, and music by Johann Sebastian Bach seems to be a particularly effective medicine. Whether we are listening to Bach’s music, or performing it, Bach’s music is good for what ails you. You can immerse yourself in the restorative and uplifting effects of Bach’s on the Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.