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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Bach’s music is good for what ails you

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 28, 2026 at 10:27 PM EDT

Music is often said to have healing powers, and music by Johann Sebastian Bach seems to be a particularly effective medicine. Whether we are listening to Bach’s music, or performing it, Bach’s music is good for what ails you. You can immerse yourself in the restorative and uplifting effects of Bach’s on the Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona