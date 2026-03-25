From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Jennifer Higdon's tribute to her younger brother
Jennifer Higdon wrote Blue Cathedral in memory of her younger brother, Andrew Blue.
She even included a conversation between his instrument, the clarinet, and hers, the flute. It’s a journey from loss toward peace. Hear Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.