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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Party like it's 1685

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 21, 2026 at 10:55 PM EDT

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in March 1685 into a family of accomplished musicians. Bach had full-time jobs in music from his teenage years to the end of his life. He was one of the hardest-working musicians of his day. We’ll celebrate his genius and legacy with an all-Bach program on Part 1 of the Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona