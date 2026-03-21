Party like it's 1685

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in March 1685 into a family of accomplished musicians. Bach had full-time jobs in music from his teenage years to the end of his life. He was one of the hardest-working musicians of his day. We’ll celebrate his genius and legacy with an all-Bach program on Part 1 of the Sunday Baroque Bach Birthday Bash this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

