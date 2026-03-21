From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Alexandre Desplat’s remarkable voice
The sound of water. The sound of longing. Alexandre Desplat’s score for The Shape of Water is unlike anything else in film, and it’s just one part of his remarkable voice. Spend an hour in his world with The King’s Speech, Harry Potter, Girl with a Pearl Earring… and more. Reel Music -- film scores and the stories behind them, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU.