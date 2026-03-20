From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
Rich, diverse voices throughout history... telling unique stories. Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, hear women composers whose music brings new perspective to what American music can be...from Valerie Coleman to Joan Tower, Margaret Bonds to Barbara Harbach.
That's tonight from 8 - 10 pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.