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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Composer Joan Tower
Courtesy Bernard Mindich
Composer Joan Tower

Rich, diverse voices throughout history... telling unique stories. Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, hear women composers whose music brings new perspective to what American music can be...from Valerie Coleman to Joan Tower, Margaret Bonds to Barbara Harbach.

That's tonight from 8 - 10 pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino